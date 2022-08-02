Anupamaa, 2nd August 2022, Written Update: Anupama leaves the Shah household with a heavy heart

In today’s episode, Anupama consoles Kinjal and assures her that Kavya will take care of her. Kinjal cries. Anupama tells that she sacrificed all her dreams when she was pregnant with Pakhi and she got a fruitful reward for that from Pakhi. She tells Kavya that for a woman a relationship is everything and they are ready to sacrifice. She tells Kavya that she knows even she wants a baby and Kavya gets emotional and tells she’s the only one who understood her.

Anupama tells Vanraj that she won’t ever forgive him as he separated Pakhi and her and then she goes and hugs Pakhi. Bapuji and Anu come back to Anuj and he asks them where had they been. They inform him that they went to have ice cream. Anu goes to get water for Bapuji. Anuj tells that he won’t let Anupama ever come back to this house and tells Bapuji that he’s welcome at his house to come to meet Anupama and his family anytime and apologises for it.

Bapuji tells he understands as one must fight for his wife. Anu comes back and asks Anuj if everything will be alright. He tells her that they can’t come back to this house. Anupama prays for the Shahs and leaves the house getting emotional.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

