Anupamaa, 2nd July 2022, Written Update: Rakhi and Barkha form a friendship

In today’s episode, Rakhi goes to Barkha and starts manipulating her against Anupama. Rakhi tells that it’s weird Anupama carries the house keys when Barkha is the older daughter-in-law. Barkha tells it doesn’t matter but Rakhi insists that it matters and tells her that she even finds it weird that Anupama meets her ex-husband. Barkha tells that the Shahs are good people and are also welcoming towards her. Rakhi tells that the Shahs aren’t as good as she thinks as they disowned Anupama for Kavya but still go behind her.

Barkha asks her how could she talk about other women like this being a woman herself. Rakhi tells Anupama wants the Shahs and the Kapadias. Anupama comes and asks what’s wrong with that as she knows how to maintain a balance between both the families and calls them to attend the function. Then, they all play a game together and have a fun time. Kinjal tells she wants her baby to have Anupama’s thinking and be like her. Anupama tells that the baby is going to be like both the grandmothers and tells Rakhi also sacrificed a lot to be with Kinjal. Rakhi gets emotional and then thinks that Anupama is manipulating her as well.

Barkha gives her water and Rakhi tells that they should become friends and defeat Anupama. Barkha looks at Sara, Ankush and Anuj getting close and accepts Rakhi’s friendship. Samar dances on Didi Tera Dewar Deewana and they all discuss its relevance and Toshu tells that it reminds him of his childhood when they all used to sit and watch this movie. Anuj enacts Salman Khan.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

