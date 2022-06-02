Anupamaa, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Anuj wants to adopt Anu

In today’s episode, Anu enjoys at the beach and Anuj and Anupama smile while watching her. Anupama and Anuj talk about Anu and she prays that Anu is kept safe and may she get to fulfil all her wishes. She notices Anuj lost in thoughts and asks him to tell her what he's thinking as he does not need to hide anything from her. On the other hand, Kavya and Anirudh talk on video call with each other and then discuss going to a club together.

Vanraj walks in and argues with her. Anuj tells Anupama that he recalled his childhood seeing Anu and tells that he knows what she is feeling as even he is an orphan. He tells Anupama that she has a family of her own but even he always wanted a family of his own with kids so he was thinking of adopting Anu. She gets shocked hearing that. Devika gives Bapuji’s medicines to Kavya and she thanks her.

Devika tells her that she heard her and Vanraj’s argument and tells her that Anupama and her both suffered in their marriages so they understand her pain. She reminds her of the hardships she went through to get Vanraj and asks her to take her decision wisely and if she still wants to leave Vanraj then she should leave him with self-respect and not by taking revenge. Kavya thanks her and tells her she always wanted a friend like her and tells she knows what she’s doing. Later, Devika calls Anupama and tells her the Shahs are good and asks about her honeymoon. Anupama informs her about Anuj’s wish. She asks her to think and make a decision as it’s not easy to take care of a child. Anuj comes and sees Anupama lost in thoughts.

