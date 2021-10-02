Anupamaa, 2nd October 2021, Written Update: Anupama returns Rakhi's money

In today's episode, Anuj inquires if Anupama is fine. She answers no, but she is used to Vanraj's taunts and tells him to get ready for a business meeting. He apologises profusely for becoming intoxicated. Anupama says he doesn't need to explain anything because she can gradually understand his shayari and views.

Rakhi and Baa argue about the swing. Baa dials Anupama's number. Anupama checks her phone and sees Baa's several missed calls. Vanraj walks in and says that Baa called him and told him that Rakhi is demanding Rs 20 lakh immediately. He adds they both need to get home soon, and he booked his 9 AM flight with Kavya; she should also ask Anuj to arrange her ticket without worrying about meeting, otherwise she will shatter her house.

Rakhi continues causing havoc in the Shah house. Kinjal asks her to go home till Vanraj and Anupama return, and reminds her of her promise. Rakhi takes Baa's necklace and plays with it. Baa warns her. Rakhi breaks it and gives fake apologies. Baa picks up beads while kneeling on the ground, sobbing because it was her mother's present. Vanraj and Rakhi have a quarrel.

Anupama keeps Rs 20 lakh cheque on Rakhi's nameplate, and tells Rakhi to leave the house, and puts her nameplate in the trash. Rakhi taunts Anupama about Anuj's sign on the cheque. Anupama warns Rakhi. Vanraj breaks Rakhi’s nameplate. Anupama claims that even though Baa despised Rakhi, she always respected her. But she can't forgive her for what she did today and urges Kinjal not to visit Rakhi's house again. Rakhi falls after slipping on the beads. Rakhi is determined to exact vengeance on Anupama.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

