Anupamaa, 2nd September 2022, Written Update: Toshu arrives to meet his baby

In today’s episode, Anupama talks to Anuj on a video call and asks him how is he doing. He asks her to come back soon and tells that he’s not supposed to be saying that because he knows she’s busy taking care of Kinjal. He tells that he even yelled at Anu and he’s losing his mind. She cheers him up by making him laugh and tells him that he can handle himself and motivates him. Then, Ankush takes Anuj to Anu and she asks him when will they go to meet her baby and he gets sad about his condition.

He tells that she’ll get to meet the baby soon. Baa yells at the doctor for switching on the AC and the doctor tells that she can’t breathe properly so if Kinjal is feeling cold then they can put more blankets on her. Baa gets angry but Anupama comes and calms her down. Baa puts Kajal on the baby’s cheek but Rakhi gets angry. Anupama tell that they’ll need to compromise and Kinjal tells that they should listen to the doctor as well.

Toshu comes and gets happy seeing the baby. Vanraj tells he can relate to how Toshu is feeling. Rakhi gets angry at Toshu and Anupama asks her what happened. Rakhi tells that she arranged everything for Kinjal and her baby to stay with her. Vanraj tells that it should be Kinjal’s decision.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 1st September 2022, Written Update: Rakhi meets Kinjal and her baby