Anupamaa, 3 August 2021, Written Update: Pakhi’s behaviour offends Anupama

In the last episode, we saw that Nandini and Pakhi got into a heated argument. In today’s episode, we see that Anupama is crying thinking about the fights that are happening between her children. Bapuji blames himself for all the problems, but Mamaji motivates the former and tells him to be positive. Meanwhile, Anupama is seen wiping off her tears stating that she cannot break down, as there are many things that need to be fixed.

Later we see that Kavya is furious with Vanraj for seeking help from her friends. Vanraj explains that he had only asked for a reference through which he could get a loan. But Kavya shouts at Vanraj and tells him to never repeat this mistake. Further, Anupama sees Pakhi doing her dance practice. She spots her dance costume which isn’t stitched properly, so Anupama tries to fix it, but Pakhi spots her and snatches away the dress accusing her for taking Kavya’s credit. Anupama tells Pakhi to stop her nonsense, to which Pakhi responds that she holds no importance in her life, and to not to interfere with her things. Anupama is completely shocked.

Paritosh on the other hand is tired of the people in his house, and says that the daily drama is not letting him live peacefully. Baa and Bapuji confront Pakhi for her behaviour, but she continues to behave arrogantly. However, as it is already late and everyone has to go to sleep, Anupama apologizes to Pakhi.

Meanwhile, as Vanraj gets back home Pakhi complains to him that Anupama is trying to help her forcefully. Vanraj accuses Anupama for helping everyone against their will, and tells her to stop that immediately. While all this is going on, Paritosh constantly threatens Anupama about shifting from the Shah house.

Will Paritosh and Kinjal really move out? Let's find out in the next episode.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

