Anupamaa, 3 December 2021, Written Update: Kavya ruins Leela & Hasmukh's wedding anniversary celebration

Today we see that everyone in the Shah house are very excited to witness the most innovative wedding of their life. Anupama helps Leela in getting ready as it is her 50th wedding anniversary. Elsewhere, Vanraj helps Hasmukh with everything he needs for the grand celebration. After some time, Hasmukh and Leela get ready for the rituals and surprise everyone with their looks. Anupama and Vanraj come together and complete all the rituals keeping all of their misunderstandings aside.

GK praises Anupama and Vanraj for coming together but also asks Anuj if the latter does not feel jealous about them being close even after their divorce. Anuj handles the situation and informs GK that all the individuals in this world should forget their differences when things come down to their parents. Later, Leela and Hasmukh again get married to each other and thank god for blessing them with a family who is still together despite after many problems. The camera man asks all the family members to come close for a perfect family photograph.

Furthermore, Vanraj ignores Kavya and stands beside Anupama and also keeps a hand on her shoulder. Kavya gets furious and creates a mess in the house and tells Anupama to stand aside as she does not belong to the Shah family. Anupama feels insulted and informs Kavya that she is here only for her parents and Vanraj had allowed her to stay in the house. Leela and Hasmukh get upset as Kavya destroys their happiness and tries to drag Anupama out of the house. Anupama consoles Leela and confronts Kavya for her every evil act and tells her that money or the house is of no use when you don't have your own people with you.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Leela and Vanraj apologise to everyone