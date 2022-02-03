Anupamaa, 3 February 2022, Written Update: Anupama confronts Vanraj

In today’s episode, Anuj gets angry at Malvika and Anupama tries to calm him down. He yells at her and tells her that he won’t listen to her so she shouldn’t talk to him. Anupama says he’s more concerned for Malvika than being angry at her. He tells her that he won’t let Vanraj ruin his family’s life and he will deal with him his own way as he’s trying to take advantage of Malvika’s past. Anuj says he’ll talk to Vanraj. Anupama tells him she’ll talk first and wonders why is Vanraj meddling with her life.

Anupama meets Vanraj and he tells her that he knew she’d come. Anupama warns him to stay away from Malvika. Vanraj tells he only cares about his work and she can stop Malvika from liking him. They both argue and Malvika comes and tells him that she decided to break the partnership with him. Anuj worries about them and Vanraj asks Malvika what happened. Malvika says Anuj told her to do it. Vanraj tells Malvika that Anupama is doing this purposely and Anupama gets shocked.

Vanraj tells that his life is messed up because of Kavya and Anupama. Anuj comes and talks with Vanraj. Everyone in the family gets tensed. Anuj gives a cheque to Vanraj and Malvika tells him that she’s out this. Vanraj tells her that Anuj is the reason her parents aren’t here today and Anupama and Anuj get shocked.

