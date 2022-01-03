Anupamaa, 3 January 2022, Written Update: Christmas is celebrated in the Shah House

In today’s episode, Malvika cries and asks Anupama to speak to Anuj regarding his decision. Anupama tells them to stop fighting and solve by reuniting themselves. Anuj and Malvika argue and Anupama threatens them by saying she won’t give them halwa after dinner if they fight. Anuj and Malvika hug each other and everyone claps. The Kapadias hug each other and Anuj pulls Anupama for the group hug as well. Everyone wishes each other Merry Christmas. Kavya congratulates Vanraj as his partner, Malvika became the owner of the Kapadia Empire. Vanraj says she has cheap thinking and smiles.

Kinjal says women probably don’t disguise themselves as Santa Claus because they can’t wear the same disguise every year. Kavya hopes Malvika will leave the house and go. Anuj asks Anupama to convince Malvika to return back home. Anupama agrees to do so. Anuj sees Malvika asleep and Baa tells him to not disturb her as she might be tired of dancing in the party. Kavya thinks Malvika is acting like she’s sleeping so she doesn’t have to leave the house. Anuj tells he will come back tomorrow and take Malvika with him and leaves with Anupama. Vanraj asks Kinjal to put blanket over Malvika and he puts blankets on Samar and Pakhi.

Anupama and Anuj walk home talking and Anuj sees her shivering and goes to offer her his jacket. Anupama tells him to wear it as he’s still weak. Kinjal thanks Toshu for returning back to his before self again. Toshu says now that Malvika is the owner, Vanraj and his position is stronger in business now. Kinjal wonders if Vanraj is also thinking about this favouring his business. While walking back home, Anuj sees his photo on the newspaper and tells Anupama that she knows him better than anyone and makes an effort to know him more everyday. Anupama says it takes time to read a great book.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

