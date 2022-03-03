Anupamaa, 3 March 2022, Written Update: Anupama asks Vanraj to talk to Toshu

In today’s episode, Anuj and Anupama come back to the house with sweets to celebrate. Kinjal thanks her and apologises for ruining her birthday party. Anupama tells it’s fine as her birthday comes every year but this is once in a lifetime. Baa tells it’s fine as grandmothers aren’t supposed to celebrate birthdays anyway as they’re supposed to be religious. Bapuji tells a woman can do whatever she wants and even Baa shies when he praises her and she smiles. He tells there’s every part of life living in a woman and she is free to express herself however she wants.

Samar gives a tray with 45 variety dishes and says they all prepared it for her. She tries to guess each dish and Samar makes her sit and taste everything. Then, she gives tamarind to Anuj and Vanraj looks at them and gets furious. Samar clicks a selfie of the whole family. Then, Anupama tells Vanraj that Toshu might be in shock of becoming a father and asks him to talk to Toshu as she is aware of his and Kinjal’s fights. Vanraj agrees and tells Toshu can’t run away from his responsibilities of becoming a father and he’ll soon realise how important it is. Baa tells Kinjal to take maternity leave. Kinjal tells she won’t and Anupama tells even she did all the household chores during all her pregnancies and it’s Kinjal’s wish if she wants to stop working or not. Baa asks her not to interfere and walks off angrily.

Anupama asks Kinjal to inform Rakhi about her pregnancy. Meenu gets a box and tells them someone gave it to her. Baa gets happy and opens and gets scared looking at a fake snake. Samar asks her to calm down as it’s fake. Baa tells it must be Rakhi. Suddenly, they hear music and go out and find Rakhi dancing.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

