Anupamaa, 3 September 2021, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama shake a leg

Today, Anuj hosts the party, while Devika gets Anupama close to the stage. Anuj talks about their college days and makes everyone feel nostalgic. Further, Anuj asks his friends to dance and sing cherish the moment and asks them to relive their 20s.

Ahead, Nandini questions Rohan about his comeback. Rohan tells Nandini that he still loves her. Nandini asks Rohan to stop lying as she has already moved on. Ahead, Rohan informs Nandini about his mother's accident which shocks Nandini. Meanwhile, Anuj plays guitar and sings songs and Devika drags Anupama to the dance floor. Later, Kavya and Vanraj enter the same hotel.

Samar finds Rohan holding Nandini’s hand against her will and gets angry and slaps him. Later, Samar warns Rohan and tells him to stay away from Nandini. Rohan mocks him saying that Nandini will come back in his life as she will never forget him. Samar gets furious and stares Rohan as he leaves. As the latter leaves, a heated argument takes place between Nandini and Samar.

On the other hand, Anuj and Anupama dance together on Bollywood tracks and enjoy their time. Vanraj and Kavya hear people shouting for Anupama and Anuj and they decide to cross-check. Kavya and Vanraj get shocked as the learn that Anuj is Anupama’s classmate. Vanraj confronts Anupama for not convincing Anuj to complete their deal. Anupama tells Vanraj that she herself had no idea that Anuj is her classmate. Anuj learns about the matter and tries to offer help. Anupama tells Anuj that she is capable of getting back her house alone and does not need anyone's help.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

