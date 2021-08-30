Anupamaa, 30 August 2021, Written Update: Hasmukh decides to sell his property to repay the loan

Today we see that, Vanraj is furious at Anupama for mortgaging their house. Hasmukh tells Vanraj to calm down and latter makes Vanraj understand that it was Anupama who saved his café by arranging the money. Later, Leela blames Hasmukh for their situation as he completed the deal secretly and tells the latter to get back their house along with Anupama. Samar and Nandini along with Anupama discuss a way to return Rakhi’s money. Anupama decides to take private classes for extra income.

Everyone in the house is thinking of ways to return the money and trying hard to save their house. Leela is completely shattered by Hasmukh’s behaviour as he completed the deal without letting her know. Further, Vanraj and Anupama receive a letter from Anuj Kapadia. Vanraj thinks of something new coming his way to destroy his life. As Vanraj opens the letter he finds that Anuj has sent a letter on Hasmukh’s name offering Rs 5 crore in return of his warehouse.

Anupama get shocked as she learns about the news. Vanraj talks to his family about the offer. Meanwhile Leela and Paritosh tell Vanraj to sell the property. Hasmukh decides to call Anupama for the final discussion, but Vanraj tells Hasmukh to keep Anupama away from this decision as her decisions in the past have already destroyed them. Hasmukh tells Vanraj to sell his property if he thinks that it can end their problems. Vanraj gets overwhelmed to hear and starts the procedure. Later, Hasmukh feels bad for the property being sold before his death.



We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

