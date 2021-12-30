Anupamaa, 30 December 2021, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama visit the Shah house

Today we see that Anuj and Anupama spend time with each other and feel that they were made for each other while the destiny played its role and brought them close at the right time. Anupama decides to confess her love after some days as Anuj has promised Malvika to guide her in her professional career. Elsewhere, Leela and Hasmukh are glad when they see that after a long time Vanraj is happy. Malvika and Kavya get into a verbal spat over decorating the Christmas tree. Kavya gets irked and calls Malvika manner-less as the latter makes fun of her in front of everyone.

Malvika does the unbelievable and surprises everyone when she hugs Kavya saying that they should not spoil the environment of the house when everything is going well. Vanraj admires Malvika as she handles every problem in a unique way and maintains the peace in their house. Anuj gets upset as he thinks that Anupama can never fall for him as she is still connected with her family. Moving on, Malvika celebrates the moment and congratulates Vanraj as she learns that the latter has successfully completed their first project. Malvika calms down Kavya and informs her that she is doing business with Vanraj and will never break their trust.

Furthermore, the Shahs get ready to celebrate Christmas wile Anuj and Anupama enter the Shah house and appreciate Malvika for her efforts. Anupama gives the carrot cake to Malvika who is impressed as she manages to prepare the cake in a short notice. Later, Malvika asks Hasmukh to request Anupama and Anuj to marry each other as according to her both of them share the same feelings and want to live together but at the same time they are shy to confess their feelings. Anupama feels uncomfortable and shouts at Malvika for discussing their personal matter in front of everyone. Malvika gets upset for a while but then apologises to Anupama when she realises her mistake and also assures that she will never talk about their relationship.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

