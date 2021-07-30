Anupamaa, 30 July 2021, Written Update: Vanraj and Anupama get an unexpected news

Later, we see a pair of reporter’s visiting the cafe and request Vanraj for an interview with Anupama as they are setting goals for society. Vanraj denies their request and praises Kavya instead for actually helping him. But the reporters still insist Vanraj for an interview with Anupama, which makes him angry and he tells them to leave.

After a while, Vanraj recieves a letter stating that a property tax of Rs 20 lakh is due for their property and should be paid within a month. Vanraj is left speechless after reading the letter. He tries to talk to Anupama but his ego comes in the way and stops him. On the other hand, Rakhi praises Toshu for giving an ultimatum to Kinjal about shifting from Shah mansion. Also tells him to win Kinjal with love and take her away.

Further, we see that Anupama gets to know about the property tax and is very tensed. Vanraj tells her that they have to pay Rs 20 lakh within a month to save their property or else it would be sealed. Anupama decides to hide this news from all family members, and tells him Vanraj to stay strong as they will find out a way by which they can pay the property tax.

Can Anupama save Vanraj from this problem? Stay tuned to find out.

We have seen this episode on the channels OTT platform.

