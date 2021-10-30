Anupamaa, 30 October 2021, Written Update: Anupama leaves the house

In today's episode, Anupama prays to God for the Shahs goodwill, but she says she doubts because a family that does not respect a woman is never happy. Jignesh requests Anupama not to leave. Hasmukh asks Jignesh not to stop Anupama this time. He claims to have heard everything and believes Anupama made the right decision. Hasmukh gives Anupama permission to leave. Leela says to Hasmukh that he doesn't know anything. Hasmukh says he doesn't want to know, and it's now up to Anupama to show Leela, Vanraj and Kavya where they belong.

Hasmukh apologises to Anupama for stopping her earlier. Anupama requests Hasmukh not to apologise. Jignesh believes that a soul like Anupama deserves to have a happy life. Samar informs Hasmukh that he, too, will accompany Anupama. Hasmukh advises Anupama to never hold anything bad against her, but rather to transform into Goddess Kali and respond appropriately. Anupama is encouraged to move on by Hasmukh, Samar, Pakhi, Nandini and Jignesh. Partiosh, Vanraj, Kavya, and Leela are all taken aback.

Anupama stands teary-eyed, remembering her time at the house. She packs her belongings. Samar and Nandini prepare to depart with Anupama. Leela is speechless. Anupama seeks Hasmukh and Jignesh's blessings. Anupama is accompanied by Samar.

According to Anupama, Shah house has brought her both joy and sorrow. Love has encouraged her, and now she will be strengthened by pain. She goes on to explain that she has suffered far more anguish than she deserves. Anupama walks out, wishing Shahs and herself good luck. Hasmukh breaks down seeing Anupama leave.

Anupama requests Samar to leave her alone for a while. Samar later informs Anuj that Anupama has left the house. Vanraj and Leela are shocked, thinking Anupama has left. Kavya asks Leela and Vanraj to stop cribbing. Anuj looks for Anupama.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

