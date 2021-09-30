Anupamaa, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Anuj expresses his feelings for Anupama

Today, Kavya gets a dream in which Anuj slaps Vanraj for his weird behaviour against Anupama. In reality, Kavya finds that it was a dream and that everything is normal. Back at the Shah house, Nandini gets impatient and informs Kinjal about Rohan’s evil moves. Kinjal backs Nandini and asks her to be relax as Paritosh will help her in this matter. Nandini finds it difficult to calm down as Rohan’s brutal activities can destroy her relationship with everyone in the Shah family.

On the flip side, Kavya and Anupama wait for Vanraj and Anuj as they go missing for a long period of time. After a while, Anuj and Vanraj get drunk and dance together on the center stage. Anupama and Kavya get shocked as they find that Anuj and Vanraj have lost control. Then, Kavya and Anupama drag them down from the stage as their behaviour starts making them feel awkward in front of all the other guests. Anupama rushes to get curd, while Kavya goes to book rooms for them as the situation is out of control. Meanwhile, Anuj expresses his love for Anupama in front of Vanraj.

Vanraj is surprised as Anuj tells him the truth. Anuj tells Vanraj that his love for Anupama has never reduced in 26 years. Anuj also adds that he never gathered the courage to confess his feelings for Anupama. Vanraj and Anuj continue to talk about Anupama and her good qualities. Later, Vanraj tells Anuj that he has never fallen for Anupama, but the latter's relation with Anuj is making him feel jealous. Anuj smiles right after Vanraj’s statement and agrees to his words.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

