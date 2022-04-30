Anupamaa, 30th April 2022, Written Update: Rakhi taunts Anuj

In today’s episode, Rakhi tells Anupama’s engagement preparations look good and even Kavya should’ve received one like this. Kavya agrees. Vanraj and Baa wonder why everyone’s praising Anupama and get angry. Baa gets angry that Anupama and Anuj’s bond has been getting a lot of appreciation. Kinjal starts the ceremony and Jignesh, Malvika, GK and the rest of Anupama’s team join the ritual one by one. Bapuji gets angry at Baa as she doesn’t involve herself in the rituals.

Anupama goes to take Baa’s blessings but she moves back and ignores. Bapuji stares at Baa. Pakhi tells Anupama and Anuj should get a photo and calls them. Rakhi asks Baa if she won’t do aarti and remove all the evil eye from Anupama and Anuj. Baa ignores her and Rakhi goes on to do the aarti. Rakhi dedicates a poem to Anupama and Anuj and throws money at them. They both smile. Vanraj and Baa get shocked and the kids try to collect and give it to Anupama. Anupama asks Samar to use the money for a good purpose on the needy.

Rakhi taunts Anuj for using a second-hand item and he gets angry. Anupama asks Anuj to not bother about her and they all dance. Kavya also joins them and Rakhi taunts Vanraj that even Kavya changed sides. Anupama asks Rakhi to stop taunting as she’s very happy that she chose Anuj. Then, Pakhi and Kinjal explain the rules of the game to the couple where they’re supposed to guess the names of the family members. Vanraj looks at the engagement rings and then identifies Anupama’s name in the puzzle. Everyone gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

