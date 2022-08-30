Anupamaa, 30th August 2022, Written Update: Kinjal gives birth to a girl

In today’s episode, The Shahs come to the Kapadias house for the festival and Barkha and Ankush get angry. Anuj and Anupama welcomes them and tell them that they’re glad they came. Bapuji tells that they got separated but then Lord Ganesha himself reunited them. They all pray and Anu gets happy receiving the Shahs. They all decide to start the pooja and Anupama does the aarti. Toshu gets a phone call and he disconnects and tells Kinjal that he got a job offer. Rukne rejoices but he tells that he needs to go. Kinjal asks him to stay for the pooja and even Anupama asks him to stay but he says he’ll have to leave now.

Vanraj asks him which company and Toshu tells that he’ll return back and tell and leaves. Everyone does the pooja but Kinjal’s stomach starts paining. Anupama asks her what happened and she tells that she’s going into labor. Anuj asks Anupama to take Kinjal to the hospital before it’s too late. They all rush Kinjal to the hospital and Kinjal asks Anupama to come to the rm with her and she agrees. Anu asks GK what happened to Kinjal and he tells that Kinjal will deliver a baby and she gets happy. Anupama prays that Kinjal is safe.

The doctor asks Kinjal to push harder and Kinjal keeps trying. She feels tired and Anupama asks her to push. Baa tells she can understand what Kinjal is going through and prays that everything goes fine and tells that no one can understand the pain they go through. Vanraj informs Anuj over call that Anupama is inside. Anuj feels bad that he isn’t there to support Anupama and Kinjal. The doctor tells that Kinjal needs caesarean. Baa is against it. Vanraj asks Anupama and she tells that it’s better for Kinjal. They agree for caesarean. Anupama later announces that it’s a baby girl. Everyone rejoices.

