Anupamaa, 30th July 2022, Written Update: Anuj defends Anupama

In today’s episode, Baa tells Anupama not to enter their house ever again. She gets shocked. Baa tells that she can’t have everything and few things have to be sacrificed. She tells Anupama to be happy with Anuj and Anu and not come to seek anything from their house again. Vanraj also agrees. Anupama asks him why’s he blaming her as the fights will still go on in Shah house whether she visits them or not. Vanraj asks her not to interfere about that then as at least their one reason for argument won’t be there. Anupama asks how can she live without meeting her children as she can’t do that.

Vanraj tells her that the children don’t want to meet her. Anupama tells that fights are common but Vanraj stops her and asks her not to keep blabbering. Anupama asks them why are they blaming her. Kavya and Kinjal say that in the end, they’ll only want Anupama when they are in trouble. Toshu asks Anupama to leave with Anu and not return. She starts crying and tells that being a mother isn’t easy but she’s not embarrassed that she’s Anu’s mother as well. Anu asks Bapuji if they’re in a room because the rest are fighting.

Vanraj tells Anupama to leave or he will kick her out. Anuj comes and warns him not to even touch her and tells Pakhi that she is at fault as she misbehaved with her mother. Pakhi tells that it’s between Anupama and her. Anuj tells that then even Pakhi isn’t welcome at the Kapadia house. He tells that if Anu and Bapuji weren’t present then he would’ve reminded them all about who’s at fault. Vanraj asks him to take Anupama and Anu and leave.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

