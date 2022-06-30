Anupamaa, 30th June 2022, Written Update: Kinjal’s baby shower takes place

In today’s episode, Anupama tells the ladies that they should all go and get Kinjal get ready as it would be nice. They agree and go with her. They make her get ready and bathe her with turmeric. Kinjal feels happy. Adhik tries to put the badge and Pakhi comes and tells him that he doesn’t have to put it if he doesn’t want to. He tells her that he will wear if she puts it on him. She blushes and puts the badge on him. He asks her to come closer and she comes. He tells her that she’s looking very pretty. She blushes and leaves.

Samar wonders if they’re attracted to each other. The ladies get Kinjal downstairs and everyone gets hair. Kinjal tells that being a mother is very good feeling especially when she has such caring mothers around her. Samar comes and asks Toshu if he’s feeling nervous. He tells yes. Samar tells him that he understands but he knows he’s going to be a good father. Toshu tells that now he can understand Vanraj’s fear. Samar and Toshu hug.

Samar sends photos to Vanraj and he gets happy. Vanraj and Kavya see the photos and get happy. Vanraj calls Baa and then gets angry seeing Anuj perform the rituals. Anuj tells that Vanraj should’ve been here. Rakhi takes the phone and tells that Anuj has replaced his position in the house and Vanraj gets angry. Anupama hugs Kinjal emotionally and tells she’ll be a good mother.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

