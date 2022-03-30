Anupamaa, 30th March 2022, Written Update: Anupama adamant to marry Anuj

In today’s episode, Anupama feels bad that Pakhi and Toshu think she’s an embarrassment to them. She asks them how could they feel like that when they care for oth'ser mother’s on the Internet but they refuse to understand her. She tells Baa, Vanraj and Rakhi do not value her so she’s done providing them her care as now it’s time for her to stand up for herself and everyone gets shocked. GK asks Anuj why he’s sitting so calmly and he tells GK it’s because he trusts Anupama will handle things in the right way.

Pakhi blackmails by telling if Anupama marries Anuj but Anupama interrupts her and tells she won’t be blackmailed by anyone. She tells she used to think she was an embarrassment before but not anymore as she has realised her value. Toshu tells he won’t let her merry his child and Anupama tells he has no right to stop her as she’s the grandmother. She tells they will all remember her when they’re in problems or stress but she’ll always continue to love them. Anuj hopes their love wins.

Baa asks Anupama if Anuj means more than her family to her. She asks them why they aren’t happy for her then if they consider her to be her family. She tells she tried to explain but Baa, Toshu, Pakhi, and Vanraj will never understand as they don’t even want to and tells she’s done with all the nonsense and tells her this grandmother will marry now.

