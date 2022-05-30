Anupamaa, 30th May 2022, Written Update: Anupama and Anuj enjoy their honeymoon

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Anupama that he’s aware that she isn’t comfortable wearing a night gown, so she can wear whatever she wants in their house. Anupama agrees and tells him even he should be completely comfortable with everything. He agrees and asks her if she’s happy with him. She says she’s really very happy with him as he gave her everything. He tells that he couldn’t give her a complete family as his cousin's brother and his family live in the U.S. but he’s very close to them. She tells that she’d love to meet them. He thinks and excitedly tells that they should go visit them. He looks at her and sees that she’s sleeping. He smiles and drapes a blanket around her and kisses her forehead telling her good night.

Kavya sneakily enters the house and gets scared seeing Baa in the hall. She asks Baa what is she doing staying up early in the morning. Baa tells how could she sleep when she’s returning home at 4am after meeting Anirudh. Kavya tells that she should get habituated to it as this will keep happening often. On the other hand, Anupama and Anuj enjoy their trip by roaming the streets of Mumbai. Anupama asks Anuj to take her to his favourite place and he agrees.

Samar gives tea to Vanraj and tells he prepared it as Kinjal was feeling sick. Vanraj tells that the tea is really good. Kavya informs everyone that Anuj has agreed to invest in her startup. Baa and Kavya have an argument. Pakhi tells that only Anupama can talk to Kavya. Baa asks her not to disturb Anupama and prays that nothing hinders her happiness. Anuj takes Anupama to an orphanage and gets emotional. He tells even he was a part of an orphanage until his parents adopted him.

