Anupamaa, 31 December 2021, Written Update: Paritosh apologises to Anupama

In today’s episode, Malvika accepts her fault and apologises to everyone for leaving the house in anger. Hasmukh and GK praise Malvika for accepting her mistake and forgive her as she was very excited to celebrate the new year. Anuj thanks Anupama for handling the situation as things could have been more worse if Malvika would have cancelled the party. Anupama tells Anuj that Malvika is childlike and needs to be taken care the same way as they do for small children. Later, Hasmukh and GK talk to Anupama and ask her the reason behind not expressing her feelings to Anuj.

Anupama informs Hasmukh that firstly she wants Anuj and Malvika to come together as both of them have been far for many years. Hasmukh and GK talk to Anupama and request her to confess her love as she has already wasted many years of her life thinking about everyone else. Anupama gets motivated by Hasmukh’s words and decides to confess her feelings to Anuj as the latter has already been waiting for her confession since a long time. After a while, Paritosh gathers everyone and apologises to Anupama for behaving rudely to her in the past.

Paritosh also adds that Malvika has given him an opportunity to work in her new project, while Anupama gets emotional and forgives the former. Anuj on the other hand decides to surprise Malvika with his gift before the Christmas celebration comes to an end. Moving on, Anuj and Anupama join the Shahs and dance together to celebrate the new beginning of their lives. Kavya feels ignored as no one from the family approaches her to dance while Vanraj gets busy with Malvika. Furthermore, Nandini informs all the family members about a fun game and requests everyone to participate in it.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

