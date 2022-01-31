Anupamaa, 31 January 2022, Written Update: Malvika confesses her love

In today’s episode, Malvika enters Vanraj’s house yelling his name and everyone gets scared and Kinjal drops the tea. Baa asks her why is she yelling as people might get a heart attack. Malvika apologises and tells Vanraj that she bas decided to launch their Mumbai project first, so they should go to Mumbai. Vanraj tells her that it’s time for her medicines. She tells they’re at home and Vanraj gives her medicines. Looking at them get close, Baa and Bapuji worry. Kavya comes down and ignores Malvika and tells Baa that she’s leaving for the office. Vanraj tells Kavya shows a lot of attitude and Malvika agrees and they leave.

Anuj tells Anupama that Malvika’s counsellor told she’s improving and she says good. Anupama tells they should talk to Malvika before she is manipulated by Vanraj. Later, Vanraj drives his car furiously next to Anupama but Anuj pulls her back. Vanraj apologises to Anupama and Anuj tells he wouldn’t have spared him if anything happened to her. He grins and walks off and thinks he’s just starting now. Kavya bumps into Vanraj and his glasses break. Vanraj yells at her for breaking everything and she tells breaking is his domain. Bapuji asks Baa to talk to Vanraj regarding his behaviour.

Anupama and Malvika eat pani puri. Malvika tells Anupama that she likes Vanraj and even though he and Anupama had a past, he has changed now and if Vanraj can accept Anuj and Anupama’s relationship then they should too. Anupama tells her that she doesn’t know Vanraj well. Malvika tells Vanraj is a honest man and tells her that she likes him as more than a friend. Anupama gets shocked and Anuj overhears them. Anuj breaks bottles and fumes with anger. Vanraj thinks his plan is working. Anupama tries to calm Anuj down. Anuj says Vanraj’s ruining Malvika’s life and walks off.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 28 January 2022, Written Update: Vanraj yells at Anupama and Kavya