Anupamaa, 31 July, 2021, Written Update: Kavya informs the family about the notice

This episode begins with Kavya getting a call in regards to a job and she is informed that she has been selected for the job but she refused the offer as she isn’t satisfied with the salary. Bapuji and Baa try to explain her that it is better to work with a less paying job than not working at all.

Meanwhile, Vanraj enters the house and seems pretty sad followed by Anupama and Samar. Kavya asks him that what is wrong but he does not answer. Kavya senses that something is fishy.

Everyone is having conversation during dinner except Vanraj and Anupama. Kavya does not come to the dinning table to have dinner instead she finds out what Vanraj and Anupama are hiding from the rest of the family.

During the dinner, everyone senses that something is off with Anupama and Vanraj and they all start questioning them but before Anupama could answer Kavya enters in and informs everyone that she knows exactly what is off. Vanraj and Anupama request her to not tell the entire family, but she does not adhere to their request and informs them that they are responsible for paying Rs 20 lakh as property tax or else they will lose the property. Kavya held Bapuji responsible for this as he was required to pay the tax. Everyone came up with different plans to pay the money either by taking loan or selling property. At that moment, Rakhi enters in the house and throws her cards and tell them that they can use her money and consider it as a ‘gift’, Anupama refuses it and tell her to leave the house. Kavya asks Vanraj to back out of it and let Anupama bear the entire cost as it is her property but Vanraj disagrees.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

