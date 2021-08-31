Anupamaa, 31st August 2021, Written Update: Rakhi gets shocked as Kavya returns her money

Today Anupama feels guilty about her deal with Rakhi. The latter tells Samar about Hasmukh’s emotional attachment with the warehouse. Samar asks Anupama not to blame herself as she did everything for the family. Anupama tells Samar that she has no idea about how did she take such a foolish decision. Samar calms down Anupama and assures her that everything will soon get back to normal. Anupama gets emotional and hugs Samar.

Meanwhile, Vanraj spots Rakhi in his house and tells her to leave. Rakhi informs Vanraj to lower his voice as she is the owner of the house. Vanraj gets into a heated argument with Rakhi which makes Kavya angry. Later, Kavya gets impatient and hands over a cheque to Rakhi and tells her that she is returning her the money with the interest. Vanraj takes Kavya aside and tries to stop her as Kapadia is supposed to complete the deal in next two days. Rakhi gets shocked and inquires Shahs about the money. Kavya asks Rakhi to leave their house as her money is been returned. As Rakhi leaves the house, she warns the Shah family that if the cheque bounces, she will not spare any family member.

Further, Vanraj and Kavya visit Kapadia’s office where they meet his manager wherein the latter gives them some documents and asks them to sign on it. On the other hand, Nandini shares her past with Anupamaa and Samar and tells them about Rohan. Samar gets furious on Nandini for hiding things from him and walks out of the house.

