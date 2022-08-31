Anupamaa, 31st August 2022, Written Update: Vanraj gets emotional holding the baby

In today’s episode, all the Shahs get a happy hearing that Kinjal gave birth to a girl. They try to contact Toshu and tell him the good news but he is unreachable. Vanraj tells Anupama that she should tell Anuj. Baa tells she will distribute sweets to everyone. Anupama calls Anuj and tells him that Kinjal gave birth to a girl. He gets happy and shares the news with GK and Anu. GK gets sweets and Anuj feeds them to Anu.

Ankush tells Anuj that they’re extremely sorry and thanks him for letting him stay. Anuj tells that he’s not staying here forever. Barkha asks him if she can serve food to him and give him medicines as Anupama is not here. Anuj tells that GK is there for him and tells her that Anupama also sent him a reminder now so she shouldn’t worry about him. Anupama takes Vanraj to the glass door and Vanraj asks who is his granddaughter. She tells that the one who looks angry and cute. Vanraj points at a baby and Anupama tells he’s right. He gets emotional.

Anupama video calls Anuj and Vanraj congratulates him on becoming a grandfather as well and keeps his hand on Anupama by mistake. Anuj notices that and gets a little jealous. Anupama disconnects the call and Anuj wishes that even he could be there. The Shahs meet Kinjal and tell her that the baby will come soon. The doctor comes and gives the baby and everyone gets emotional. Kinjal gets happy and Vanraj holds the baby and cries. He tells that his little granddaughter is already making him cry. The doctor thanks Anupama for her support and even the Shahs do. They try contacting Toshu but they still can’t reach him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

