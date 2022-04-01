Anupamaa, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Baa curses Anupama

In today’s episode, Anupama tells everyone that she’s tired of people saying that she can’t marry because she’s a grandmother and after hearing this, everyone gets shocked. Vanraj tells the society will talk ill about her and won’t accept her idea. She asks him why should she care about society as society is filled with people like her family members and even her family is a part of the society too. So, she tells him to change his mindset because only if the family’s thinking changes, then only society as a whole will evolve. She tells she wants everyone to come for the wedding and tells she’ll marry Anuj no matter what as he loved her purely for 26 years and she suffered throughout the years.

She tells she’d love to have everyone at the wedding but if they don’t want to come it’s their wish as they can bless or curse her from here itself. She tells everyone that she’ll have a very grand wedding. Vanraj tells that no one is forcing her to stay and Samar reminds him that he’s the one who asked her to stay back for Kinjal. Vanraj tells her she’s free to go now.

Bapuji tells Anupama won’t leave until he does her Bidaai and ensure that the marriage happens with all the rituals. Vanraj and Baa ask him why he wants to face so much humiliation. Bapuji tells them he will get Anupama to marry Anuj no matter what and tells them that he will face problems for her. Anupama cries and takes his blessings. Baa curses Anupama that she won’t ever be happy in her marriage and Anuj will face problems. Anupama cries.

