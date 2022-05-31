Anupamaa, 31st May 2022, Written Update: Anupama and Anuj visit an orphanage

In today’s episode, Anuj and Anupama give balloons to the kids at the orphanage. Toshu gives juice to Kinjal and asks her about her health. She asks hume hat can go wrong when he’s with her. He gets happy and tells that he never understood the importance of motherhood but he understands what Anupama wanted to tell him. Toshu thinks that he will soon get a baby girl like Anupama and Kinjal. Anupama’s pallu gets stuck to a nail and a girl sneakily comes and removes it and runs away. Anupama flinches and Anuj tells some girl must’ve come and freed her. She tells she got scared and laughs.

They see a lot of presents and a boy celebrating his birthday. Anupama asks why is there a boy in a girls orphanage. Anuj informs her that some people come to celebrate their birthdays but very few are genuine and the rest just want to show off but the orphanage can’t do anything because they need all the money they get to take care of the kids. Toshu tells that he’ll take care of his baby a lot and be a good father. At the orphanage, the same girl dances and Anuj and Anupama get mesmerised by her performance. They then notice the girl and her friend getting happy after receiving the gifts.

The girl tells her friend that they should be happy with what they get and then she prays to Lord Krishna like Anupama and they get surprised. They approach her and she asks him who are they. They tell her that they’re Abhay’s friends and she tells that it’s sad that she doesn’t know when her birthday his. Anuj tells that she can celebrate it everyday or whenever she feels like celebrating. They pamper her a lot and she tells that she wishes to get parents like them and they both get emotional.

