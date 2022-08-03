Anupamaa, 3rd August 2022, Written Update: Bapuji gets disappointed due to his family

In today’s episode, Anupama walks out of the house. Kavya hugs her and cries telling that she will always be her friend. Anupama hugs Bapuji and cries. He gives her, her favourite tamarind candy and takes her hand and gives it to Anuj. They walk away with Anu and reach the Kapadia house. Anupama tells she wants to stay in the car for some time. Anu and Anuj go in. Anupama breaks down thinking about Pakhi and Baa’s words. Ankush tells Barkha that Anuj told that he wants to say something. Anuj asks Sara to make some coffee as he’ll freshen up and come. Barkha wonders what does Anuj want to tell.

Bapuji yells at the Shahs and asks how did they insult his daughter and send her out. He tells that it’s better that he had died before witnessing such events. Baa asks him not to talk like that. Bapuji tells Toshu and Vanraj that they won’t prosper if they keep insulting ‘lakshmi’. He tells Pakhi that she’s shameless to disrespect her mother and asks Vanraj how did he allow them to disrespect Anupama when she never let that happen to him. Kavya gives water to Bapuji. Bapuji tells he won’t ever forgive them. Vanraj goes to check his BP but he asks him not to touch him.

Anupama goes to her room heartbroken and finds a santa toy. She opens it and finds a note by Anu telling her to calm down and take her time and then come out as Anuj and her are waiting for her. She gets happy seeing the note and comes out. Anu gets happy seeing Anupama and tells she’s smiling finally. Anupama tells that she’s the reason she’s smiling. Anu calls her into her light tent and Anupama gets happy seeing that. Anuj brings Anupama in and they both sit inside the tent and talk happily.

