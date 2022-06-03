Anupamaa, 3rd June 2022, Written Update: Anupama agrees to adopt Anu

In today’s episode, Kavya asks Kinjal if she thinks she’s right or wrong. She tells Kavya that she should know if she’s right or wrong and tells that she should rethink what she’s doing and if she wants to leave, then she can leave Vanraj without any fight. Anupama tells Anuj that it’s not easy being a mother as it’s a lot of responsibility. He tells that if she won’t be able to give her complete effort into this then it’s unfair to the child as well, so she can’t become a mother again. Kavya tells even she doesn’t know what to do as she’s lost. Kinjal asks her to wait until her baby arrives. Kavya tells she won’t go anywhere until then. Kinjal tells her baby will call her grandmother hot. Kavya tells she shouldn’t be called a grandmother. Kinjal reminds her that she added hotness too in the sentence. They both laugh.

Baa heard their conversation and thinks Kavya is difficult to understand as she’s both sweet and rude. She thinks of talking to Anupama about this and then stops herself by thinking that she shouldn’t involve Anupama in this as she’s happy in her own life. Anupama tells Anuj that she’s scared she won’t be able to take proper care of Anu as she’s scared that she’s becoming a grandmother also. Anuj apologises to her and tells that he didn’t mean to stress her.

Anupama tells it’s fine and tells that she wants to adopt Anu and he gets surprised. Anuj tells even he’s a bit scared. Anupama tells him she wants to experience motherhood again. They got it orphanage and Abhay informs Anu that a family has come to adopt her and she gets happy seeing them. Anu hugs them and Anupama tells that the day she’ll come to their house will be her birthday. Anu tells she’ll be waiting excitedly. Anupama and Anuj get surprised to see Barkha.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

