Anupamaa, 3rd May 2022, Written Update: Anupama and team spend quality time

In today’s episode, Anupama hums and enters the room dancing and switches on the light. She gets scared seeing Toshu, Devika, Kinjal, Pakhi, Samar, Dolly and Meenu in the room. She asks then what are they doing. They tell her that they will all be with her and sleep in the same room until the marriage as she will soon leave the house. Anupama gets emotional. Kavya comes and asks if she can also stay with them. Devika tells her that she can only come if she promises to not do anything fishy. Kavya agrees and Anupama tells her that she can come and stay with them.

Kanta comes and tells even she’ll stay overnight today and Anupama becomes happy. Then, they all decide to play a game. Baa feels restless and thinks that she can’t sleep peacefully due to Anupama’s marriage. Bapuji hopes that he’ll get to live until Anupama’s marriage. On the other hand, they all play passing the parcel and have a good time. Samar tells Toshu, Kinjal and Pakhi that Kavya is good sometimes. Kinjal tells Kavya is a good person only sometimes she becomes negative.

Kanta tells Anupama that after getting married things will get difficult as she’ll have more responsibilities and asks her to prioritise Anuj. Anupama agrees. Later, Vanraj and Anupama bump into each other and her ring almost falls off but she holds it. Vanraj asks her how will she handle a marriage if she can’t even handle a ring and walks away. Anupama gets scared thinking about his words. Anuj calls her and asks her to get ready for a date and she agrees. Vanraj overhears them and asks her if she’s trying to make him jealous. She tells him that he can try manipulating her but she won’t fall for his words.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

