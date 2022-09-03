Anupamaa, 3rd September 2022, Written Update: Rakhi confronts Toshu

In today’s episode, Bapuji asks Anupama what is she thinking about and she tells that she feels like Rakhi wants to tell something but she isn’t telling what is in her mind. Bapuji tells that even he felt the same but they shouldn’t worry much until Rakhi hasn’t told them. She tells that it’s scary. He asks her not to worry and tells she should go back home fast as Anuj and Anu must be waiting for her. She tells that Kinjal needs her here. He tells that even Anuj might need her. She tells that she’s trying to handle all the relationships and tells him that GK is taking care of Anuj. He agrees and asks if he can eat cream rolls and she agrees.

Anuj and Anu call Anupama talk to her. Anupama cuts the call as Toshu calls her but tanuj gets upset. Barkha tells Ankush that they should take care of him and Anu so he might give them a chance to stay back in the house. The nurse informs that the visiting hours are over so only one family member can stay back. Toshu tells he wants to stay back. Rakhi tells she will stay as she’s a woman and can tend to Kinjal’s needs better. Anupama tells that she will leave in the auto.

Everyone leaves but Rakhi stops Toshu and asks him if he had a meeting in Rajkot with a girl in the hotel room. He gets shocked. She asks how can he cheat on her daughter. He tells that she’s just his friend. She asks him why’s he meeting that friend from 3 months and that too in a hotel room. He tells that he was lost in few cravings and Kinjal was pregnant. Rakhi yells at him and tells he proved to be Vanraj’s son and tells she won’t let him ruin his daughter’s life.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

