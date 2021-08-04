Anupamaa, 4 August 2021, Written Update: Pakhi's behaviour breaks down Anupama

Anupama tells Paritosh that if he wants to leave the house he can do it, but hurting the family members repeatedly is not correct. She also explains to Kinjal and Paritosh to take a mutual decision and let her know about it. Later, Anupama tells all the family members to sleep as the next day is a very important day for Pakhi.

Pakhi tells Anupama not to come before or during her performance and if this happens, she will step down from the stage. Pakhi feels that that if she spots Anupama, she'll forget the steps. Kinjal and Samar try to explain to her, but she seems to be firm on her decision. Anupama finally agrees to Pakhi’s point, but she is completely broken from within.

Vanraj blames Anupama and Kavya for the daily drama in his house. Baa corrects him saying that Pakhi is the main culprit and Vanraj should teach Pakhi about how to behave with her own mother. Vanraj gets offended and leaves from there. Anupama cries remembering Pakhi’s words.

The next morning, Anupama is seen praying to god about good health for everyone and also prays for Pakhi’s good behaviour as she knows that she goes in the wrong direction. Further, as Vanraj is leaving the house, he tells Kavya to be careful as Pakhi hates losing, on to which Kavya is very confident about their performance and decides to take her away from Anupama.

