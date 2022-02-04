Anupamaa, 4 February 2022, Written Update: Malvika falls for Vanraj’s deception

In today’s episode, Vanraj tells that because of Anupama, Anuj also thinks that it takes 2 people to form a relationship. He asks Malvika where does she stand in her brother’s relationship. Anuj asks him to not talk about his sister and him. Vanraj tells Malvika’s relationship with Anuj is abusive. Malvika yells that Anuj loves her a lot. Vanraj tells Malvika that it’s only her sacrificing for her brother as Anuj would never break his partnership with Anupama if Malvika asked him to. Vanraj tells he never misbehaved with Malvika and it’s not his fault that she likes him. He asks Anupama why is she jealous of his success and leaves.

Anuj thanks Malvika for standing up for him but Malvika doesn’t respond. Anupama wonders if Malvika fell for Vanraj’s act. Samar tells the family that he overheard Vanraj, Anupama, Malvika and Anuj arguing and informs them what happened. Baa tells Vanraj is right as he shouldn’t be suffering all the time. Bapuji blames Vanraj and everyone argues. Kavya tells Vanraj is plotting a game. Bapuji asks them to stop fighting. Malvika tells Anuj that Vanraj was right as she’s the one always making sacrifices. She tells she loved Akshay but Anuj got her married to someone who abused her all the time. She tells Anuj always ruins her happiness and Anuj gets upset. She tells she’s not dumb as even she knows that there can be nothing between her and Vanraj but there was friendship, but Anuj wanted to destroy that as well.

Malvika tells she won’t listen to Anuj anymore and leaves. Vanraj listens to Malvika's voice note apologising to him and Kavya congratulates him for using people again. Anupama cries thinking about the fight and goes and tells Anuj that it’s necessary for her to leave the house and stay away temporarily. She tells no one should come in between a sister and brother.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

