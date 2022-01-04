Anupamaa, 4 January 2022, Written Update: Vanraj questions Malvika’s interest towards business

In today’s episode, Anuj asks Anupama if she was shocked to know he was adopted. Anupama says no, as they’re still one family and says that she felt bad that Malvika cried. Anuj says his adoptive parents were open and welcoming towards him and he wanted to give them back the same love and wanted to prove how much they meant to him. Vanraj sees Malvika removing the decorations and she tells him that she woke up and early and felt like doing some work. Vanraj tells her he was surprised to know the truth. She tells him to not think about it much as Anuj is a great person.

Anuj tells Anupama that he worshipped his parents like God. He tells her that he wants his parents to feel proud of him and he’s showering a lot of love on Mukku also because she’s special to him. Anupama makes a crown out of the newspaper and puts it on his head and reminds him how special he is. Malvika tells Vanraj she doesn’t care about the company’s value as she wants to just be with her brother and be happy about life and if she can’t handle everything, she’ll give off the business to him. Vanraj asks her why did she leave the house 10 years ago. Malvika gets angry and walks off.

Anuj tells Anupama that he’s happy around her. Malvika comes back and tells Vanraj that she didn’t like him interfering in her personal life and suggests him to not divorce Kavya and repeat his mistake. Vanraj tells marrying Kavya was a big mistake and she hugs and consoles him. Kavya sees that and gets jealous. Anupama tells Anuj that she respects him for the person he is as she doesn’t care about his fame. Anuj tells her he hid another secret and Anupama tells him to tell it only if he’s comfortable.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 3 January 2022, Written Update: Christmas is celebrated in the Shah House