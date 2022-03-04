Anupamaa, 4 March 2022, Written Update: Rakhi enters the Shah household

In the previous episode, Anupama asks Vanraj to speak to Toshu regarding his responsibilities.

In today’s episode, Rakhi enters dancing and Baa gets angry as she’s making it evident to the neighbours. Rakhi enters the house and recalls how Anupama kicked her out and greets everyone sarcastically. She asks them not to worry as she got the news from other sources. Rakhi hugs Kinjal and gets emotional. Anupama thinks of not keeping Kinjal in a dilemma of staying in her maternal place or at her in-laws’ as even Rakhi deserves to experience the happiness of her daughter being pregnant.

Rakhi tells Anupama that she’s going to become a ‘Dadi’ and Anupama tells she’s a ‘Nani’ and they both dance. Everyone else joins and Anupama asks Vanraj also to join for his grandchild’s sake. He also joins and everyone dances with Kinjal. Bapuji asks Rakhi to come in and she walks into the house remembering her challenge with Anupama that she will enter the house again. Anuj and GK tell Anupama that it’s her family matter so they shouldn’t interfere as it’s unethical and leave. Anuj tells GK that he feels like something’s wrong. Rakhi asks the family if they became poorer as they can’t pamper Kinjal nicely. Baa tells they have everything that’s necessary. Kinjal tells she’s happy here. Rakhi tells Kinjal will stay like a maid just like Anupama if she stays here and tells her she’ll lead a nice luxurious life with her. Baa tells their family is loving and that’s enough for Kinjal.

Anupama asks them to calm down as Kinjal can stay wherever she wants and asks her to think calmly and decide. Vanraj asks how can she stay in Rakhi’s house. Anupama tells Kinjal is going to her house only and she can do whatever she wants. Kinjal thanks Anupama and apologises to Rakhi for not conveying the news to her and tells her she likes staying here and tells she’ll visit Rakhi often.

