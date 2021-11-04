Anupamaa, 4 November 2021, Written Update: Devika appreciates Anupama’s decision

As the episode starts, Anupama expresses her excitement over her new house. Anuj hands over her a keychain of her name and asks her to consider it his Dhanteras gift for her. Anuj reminds her that the house is the fruit of her hard work.

Leela lashes out at Hasmukh and reminds him that Anupama is the one he won’t be able to meet eye to eye. She asks him how Anupama deserves to have a share of the house while she isn’t even in the house with them. Vanraj asks Leela to calm down and Kavya reminds Hasmukh that they are the ones in need of money as Anupama has her rich boyfriend with her. Kavya reminds him that she has been the one who has always been there in the house with them and not Anupama. She begs Hasmukh to give her an opportunity to prove her love towards the family.

Anupama recalls that it is her first Diwali without her family and tells Anuj that she is okay with it. She takes a look around the house as she expresses her joy. Anupama and Anuj passes by a street vendor and she watches a lady bargain with the vendor. Anupama reminds the lady to keep her bargaining off the poor who are just trying to earn their living.

Leela tells Hasmukh that the house belongs to Kavya and she has made that decision. Hasmukh warns her that a day will come when she will hate herself for making such a decision. Leela reminds Kavya that she is supposed to take care of the family members if she is to be the daughter-in-law. She asks her to make up with Hasmukh in order to win his favor.

Devika admires Anupama’s decision to move out and makes her promise there is no turning back. Anupama promises her the same and they both hug each other. As the episode ends, Anuj takes a photo of the joyous occasion.

