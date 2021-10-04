Anupamaa, 4 October 2021, Written Update: Anuj’s invitation creates problems in Shah house

Today, Leela is furious after knowing about the puja and tells Anupama to take away the invitation card. Vanraj berates Anupama as he sees her name along with Anuj as the invitees. Anupama gives a befitting reply to Vanraj and shuts him up. Vanraj continues to humiliate Anupama as he predicts that soon Anuj will accompany her in the journey of life. Anupama corrects Vanraj and tells him that sharing names on the invitation card and his imagination has a big difference.

Anupama requests Leela to accompany her for the puja. Leela tears the invitation card and shocks Anupama. Ahead, Anupama gets emotional and tells Leela she will wait for her presence at the venue. Leela gets shocked as Anupama goes against him for the first time and decides to join Anuj. Hasmukh backs Anupama and confronts Leela for forcing Anupama to behave according her. Meanwhile, Hasmukh and all other family members decide to accompany Anupama for the special occasion. Kavya tries to instigate Leela and talks to her about Anupama and Anuj’s never-ending bond.

Furthermore, Anuj is stunned to see Anupama as her beauty enchants him. Later, Samar thanks Anuj for giving his mother all the respect she deserved. Kinjal appreciates Devika for motivating Anupama and feels blessed that Anupama has a friend like her. After a while, Anupama and Anuj sit together for the puja. Further, Vanraj enters the venue along with Leela and Kavya. Vanraj looks at the environment in the venue and reminisces all of his moments spent with Anupama.

