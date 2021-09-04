Anupamaa, 4 September 2021, Written Update: Vanraj gets jealous of Anuj

This episode begins with Vanraj being jealous of Anuj while Kavya couldn’t stop complimenting him. Kavya later suggested Vanraj to seek help from him but he disagreed and got frustrated with this conversation. On the other side, Devika tells Anuj about Anupama’s issue and her debt of Rs 40 lakh.

Subsequently, Anupama reaches home and the entire family couldn’t stop talking and complimenting Anuj. Kavya then taunted Anupama and asked her if she was hiding something which involved Anuj, Anupama then back answered her and said that they are just friends.

Pakhi then mentioned that Devika’s comment which was related to Anuj but Anupama shut her down. Kavya then asked Pakhi, but she excused herself. This led to her suspicion and she thought that something is weird between Anuj and Anupama.

Meanwhile, Anuj’s dad pressurised him into getting married but he refused. This further led him to make a conclusion that Anuj is thinking about Anupama and hence he asked him. His suspicion were true and Anuj showed him their video where they were dancing. Later, Anuj thinks that he hasn’t thought about Anupama since last 26 years and concentrated on his work but now he will help Anupama.

On the other side, Kavya insisted Vanraj to take advantage of Anupama’s friendship and sell the warehouse to Anuj as Rakhi’s deadline is approaching and this is the only way out.

Later, Samar comes in Anupama’s room and tells about his fight with Rohan. She advised him to not be scared of Rohan and trust Nandani and his relationship.

After a while, Anupama receives a call from Devika and she tries to pair Anuj and her. This angers Anupama and she warns her to never take his name again. Vanraj secretly heard the entire conversation and left the room.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 3 September 2021, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama shake a leg