Anupamaa, 4th April 2022, Written Update: Anupama desires a simple marriage

In today’s episode, Leela tells Bapuji that getting a girl married in a society like ours is difficult. She tells that it’ll be costly and tells she’s not cursing but she’s just telling the truth. She asks Bapuji to spend everything they have but also asks him to save some money so she can buy poison as they will become a pauper after Anupama’s marriage and everyone gets shocked. Anuj tells Devika that he wants a very grand wedding. Bapuji apologises to Anupama for Baa’s behaviour and she assures him that there’s no need to worry as she’ll have a very simple wedding. She tells him she won’t let her marriage be a burden for him as even Anuj will agree.

Samar tells Anuj might want a lavish wedding as he’s marrying for the first time and even Kinjal agrees with him. Anuj tells he’s been dreaming to have a grand wedding and asks Devika to suggest plans. Devika tells that Anupama might not like a grand wedding as she wants a simple one. Anuj worries. Toshu tells Vanraj that his friend Yash returned back from the US and he might be of help for them for their business.

Vanraj gets happy and Kavya looks at them and thinks how can they be happy and expect that a person will do or give anything for free for them. Then, Anupama and Anuj meet and discuss their wedding plans. She tells him she wants a simple marriage and he gets sad. She asks Anuj to ask to express his feelings and desires as well. Anuj tells his only desire is to marry her and tells he doesn’t mind a simple wedding and Anupama feels happy. They both feel happy that they’re finally marrying each other.

