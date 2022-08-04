Anupamaa, 4th August 2022, Written Update: Pakhi has a breakdown

In today’s episode, Kinjal yells at Toshu and Pakhi and asks how could they disrespect their mother and throw her out of her own house. Kavya tells that Anu being an adoptive child understood Anupama better and tells Pakhi that it’s a shame she didn’t understand her own biological mother and sometimes she wonders how is she Anupama’s child. Pakhi gets angry and goes to her room. Kavya says that Pakhi is not even ready to listen to their advice. Kavya asks Vanraj how could he let Pakhi misbehave with Anupama like that and calls him selfish.

Pakhi breaks down in the room and recalls Kavya’s words. Kavya tells Vanraj that she’s glad she’s not like Anupama as she won’t tolerate his and Baa’s taunts and tells that they are not at all grateful for her sacrifice. She tells that Anupama at least has a complete family to keep her distracted and happy but tells him that they won’t be happy at all. Anuj tells Anupama that he doesn’t want her to go to a place where she only receives hatred and humiliation. He tells her she knows this decision is hard for her. She says she won’t go back there as her husband and daughter get insulted. He tells she should go if there’s an emergency and she agrees saying she will go then but she won’t ever willingly go.

Pakhi cries recalling Anupama. Vanraj comes into the room and she asks him why didn’t he stop her as she went to an extreme end where she insulted her mother, Anuj and even Bapuji. She says that even Rakhi is coming. He asks her to get used to celebrating festivals without Anupama as she’s in a different family now. Pakhi tells him that she needs to go and apologise to Anupama. He firmly tells her that there is no need for that.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

