Anupamaa, 4th July 2022, Written Update: Vanraj slaps Adhik

In today’s episode, Anuj and Anupama dance on Didi Tera Dewar Deewana. The Shahs and Kapadia all dance together. Adhik asks Pakhi to come aise with him. He takes her to a room. Anupama sees that Adhik and Pakhi are missing and wonders where they went and goes in search for them. Adhik tells Pakhi that he wanted to talk to her about something. She tells that even she wants to tell him something. He tells he thought he could tell her earlier but then he couldn’t. He pulls her close and Anupama comes and gets shocked.

Vanraj comes and yells at Adhik to step away from Pakhi. He holds his collar and drags him to the hall and slaps him. Barkha yells at Vanraj and asks how dare he slap her brother. Vanraj asks how dare he get close to his daughter. Anuj asks what happened. Vanraj tells that he came back home early and went to his room to change and then saw that Adhik was trying to get close to Pakhi. Anuj tells that they should listen to Adhik first and tells that if he’s at fault then he will only punish him. Adhik tells that it was very noisy here and that’s why he took Pakhi aside to the room because he wanted to change.

Vanraj tells he won’t spare anyone who tries to come to close to his daughter. Pakhi tells that she went with him with her consent only. Toshu asks her to stop talking as she doesn’t understand a few things as she’s young. Pakhi tells she knows what she’s doing and asks if a boy and girl can’t be friends.

