Anupamaa, 4th June 2022, Written Update: Anuj becomes happy seeing Barkha and Arun

In today’s episode, Anuj becomes happy seeing Barkha and hugs her. He introduces Anupama to her and Anupama touches her feet to seek her blessings. She wonders what is she doing and Anuj tells her that she is taking her blessings. Barkha tells that they don’t do this in America. Anupama tells that Indians carry their culture wherever they go. Anuj tells that Barkha’s looks are only Indian but she is born and brought up in the US itself. He tells that she used to speak Hindi with an accent.

Anupama gets emotional and tells that she got a jethani and is happy to have a family. Anuj tells Barkha that she gets emotional a lot. Anupama and Barkha hug each other. Arun texts Anuj and asks if the sisters-in-law are fighting. Anuj laughs and informs Barkha about that. Arun comes and hugs Anuj. He introduces Anupama to Arun and Anupama gets happy. On the other hand, Kinjal insists on going to the concert with Pakhi, Toshu and Samar. Baa asks her not to go as there will be a lot of crowd and she might get hurt.

Kinjal agrees to stay back so they all tell they won’t go as well. Vanraj asks them to go as he and Baa are there to take care of Kinjal. They leave and enjoy the party. While dancing, Samar goes to talk to his friends. Some guy tries to misbehave with Pakhi and another guy comes in front of her and stops him and warns him to go. He turns around and Pakhi gets shocked seeing him. Arun asks Anuj and Anupama to drink but they refuse. Arun tells he’s a good husband. Barkha asks him to learn from Anuj. Arun tells they have love that’s why it’s evident. Barkha looks at him.

