Anupamaa, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Anuj’s surprise date for Anupama

In today’s episode, Baa asks Anupama how could she go on a date being that old. Anupama tells that there isn’t any age barricade to go on a date and asks Baa if she doesn’t wish to spend some time alone with Bapuji and assures her that she’ll finish all the chores and then only go on the date. Kanta comes and Baa asks her what’s she doing in their house so early in the morning. Kanta tells that she never went back to her house to come back here early in the morning. Baa gets shocked. Kanta tells that it’s okay to stay in the in-laws’ house and asks her to go visit Dolly’s house also sometimes.

Anupama goes to get ready for her date and Kinjal and Toshu also help her. They make her get ready and she gets happy. Kavya tells Vanraj that he should learn from Anuj how to keep a wife happy and make her feel special. She tells that Anuj and Anupama’s love story is like a fairy tale and she doesn’t like accepting it but it’s the truth. Baa and Vanraj get angry. Anupama goes down and Anuj comes home and gets awestruck seeing Anupama. Vanraj tells Anuj that he needs to talk to him but Anupama asks him to talk later. The kids tease the couple and they leave for their date. Paritosh tells Kinjal that he’ll take her to the doctor.

Samar tells Pakhi that he’ll take her to have ice cream and Kavya tells even she’ll join them. Samar asks Kavya if she’ll help with the wedding also and she agrees. Baa tells everyone’s enjoying the wedding. Anuj takes Anupama to their college for the date and she gets surprised. They both recall their past.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 3rd May 2022, Written Update: Anupama and team spend quality time