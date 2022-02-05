Anupamaa, 5 February 2022, Written Update: Anuj makes a decision

In today’s episode, Anupama tells Anuj that she’s only leaving his house and not his heart. She tells him to take care of Malvika and asks him to not worry about her. He holds her pallu and tells her that he can’t lose her or Malvika. He tells her that he has made a decision and asks her if she’ll support him. She tells she will support him always but asks him what is it. He says she’ll find out the next day. She wonders what will he do.

The next day, Anupama gives curd to him and tells him that she knows his decision will be right and they leave for office. Vanraj wonders why did Malvika call him early to the office. Vanraj leaves for his office but Bapuji stops him and tells him to go when he isn’t angry. He tells he won’t listen to him and leaves. Vanraj reaches the office and asks Malvika what did she decide. Malvika tells Anuj transferred everything to her name without informing her and even Anupama gave her shares to Anuj but he transferred that also to her name. Vanraj is stunned and imagines himself sitting in a Anuj’s cabin. Anupama asks Anuj why did he take such a big decision.

Anuj tells he feels like Malvika is ready to take over the company and he doesn’t know if Malvika wants to go away from him. Anupama tells him that Malvika is trusting the wrong person. Malvika tells Vanraj that she isn’t selfish to take everything from Anupama and Anuj. Vanraj worries listening to this. Anuj says he was just an orphan and Malvika is the rightful owner. He feels he has guarded the empire for long and now he needs to retire and asks Anupama to support him.

