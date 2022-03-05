Anupamaa, 5 March 2022, Written Update: Toshu tells Kinjal he’s not ready to be a father

In today’s episode, Rakhi tells Kinjal that she only came to take her to her house, so she can pamper her and didn’t come to taunt the Shahs. She tells if Kinjal is happy staying in her in-laws’ place then it’s fine. Kinjal says she likes staying with her family, so she will stay here. Rakhi says but Anupama won’t be staying with them. Kavya says it’s not necessary as she will take care of Kinjal. Rakhi asks her to do yoga with Kinjal, give her proper food, take care of her sleep schedule, etc., and Kavya asks if she needs to do so much.

Rakhi tells that’s why Anupama’s presence in the house is necessary to make Kinjal feel comfortable or else even she won’t be satisfied and she’ll keep troubling the family members. Kinjal says she’ll take care of herself and Rakhi leaves. Baa prepares juice for Kinjal and thinks Rakhi was right about Anupama staying in the house. Anupama hugs Toshu and congratulates him and tells him that he’s going to become a father now and relive his childhood through his child and asks him to be responsible. Toshu tells Kinjal that he doesn’t want to become a father as he’s not ready yet. Kinjal gets shocked and asks him how could he say that.

He tells he really wants to be a father, but he’s scared and isn’t ready for fatherhood as he’s focusing on his career. Kinjal tells they had planned this and he was okay with it. He tells the situation is different now and walks away saying he can’t take up the responsibility. Kinjal cries. On the other hand, everyone discusses baby names and jokes around. Anupama misses Anuj and thinks he should’ve been there with her.

