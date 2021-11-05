Anupamaa, 5 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama finally gets into her new house

Today we see that Kanta gets emotional as she remembers everything from the past. Anupama consoles Kanta while the latter apologises for being harsh at times. Kanta also adds that Anupama has changed her mindset after getting in such a positive change. Later, Anuj, Anupama and Devika share good moments and Hasmukh finds it difficult to adjust with Kavya and Vanraj. Kinjal and Nandini strive to become like Anupama and decide to maintain a positive environment in their house. Kavya finds Nandini and Kinjal around Hasmukh and gets furious as she feels that all of them are plotting against her.

After a while, Kavya walks up to Hasmukh and tells him that she is just like his daughter. Hasmukh tells Kavya that if she wants him to accept her as his daughter, she should not get angry or upset when he tries to tell her something. Kavya gets confused and stands still, meanwhile Hasmukh tells her to follow the relationship which god has already created for them. Paritosh gets back home and gets angry when Pakhi shows Anupama’s picture which included Anuj. Kinjal confronts Paritosh for creating a mess in the house and gets into a heated argument with him.

Elsewhere, Devika tries to get Anuj and Anupama close but both of them fail to understand the former’s efforts and do not communicate with each other in the free time. Back in the Shah house, Leela decides to celebrate Diwali with her family members but learns that Hasmukh and Kinjal have planned to visit Anupama’s house on the special occasion. Hasmukh ignores Vanraj and Leela and leaves the house to celebrate Diwali with Anupama. Furthermore, Kinjal, Nandini, Samar and Anuj join Hasmukh and congratulate Anupama for getting into her new house.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

