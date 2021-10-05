Anupamaa, 5 October 2021, Written Update: Vanraj confronts Anuj

Today, Anupama is happy as Leela visits the venue. Hasmukh sees Leela and asks the reason behind her presence at the venue. Leela informs Hasmukh that Vanraj forced her to accompany him and thus she is here. Hasmukh tells Leela that he will not spare Vanraj if he tries to spoil the positive environment at the puja venue. Anupama spots Hasmukh and Leela talking and feels worried as Vanraj might create issues. Meanwhile, the priest asks Anupama and Anuj to perform the ritual to mark the beginning of their business partnership.

After the puja, Anuj and Anupama distribute sweets while Bhavesh congratulates Anupama for a new beginning. Kavya tries to provoke Vanraj by talking about Anuj’s wealth and Anupama’s relation with Anuj. Anupama walks up to Vanraj and tells him the real reason behind his presence and tells him to think before he speaks anything. Vanraj stands shocked as he faces blunt behaviour from Anupama. Ahead, the media enters Anuj’s house and requests him for an interview along with Anupama. Hasmukh feels that Vanraj will try and spoil the day, and he tells Leela to stop Vanraj from ruining the day. Leela tells Hasmukh that she will behave the same way as he behaved when Anupama stepped out of the house ignoring the latter.

Pakhi talks to Anuj about his relationship with her mother, and Anuj tells the former to never doubt on Anupama. Furthermore, Vanraj creates a mess as he confronts Anuj and insults him in front of everyone for sending an offer to fund his business.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 4 October 2021, Written Update: Anuj’s invitation creates problems in Shah house