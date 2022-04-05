Anupamaa, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Yuvraj humiliates Anupama

In today’s episode, Anupama and Anuj chat on the family group and discuss about their wedding plans. Devika tells she wants to arrange and sponsor one event or ritual. Malvika tells she will arrange the entire wedding as very few fortunate ones only get to organise their brother’s wedding. Anupama and Anuj get happy and Jignesh makes a joke.

Baa tells Vanraj that she told Bapuji that he should not spend on Anupama's marriage as they all will become poor. Vanraj asks her to not disturb him as he needs to prepare for his meeting. Bapuji comes and gives all the jewellery to Baa and the tells there’s no need of her jewellery for Anupama’s marriage. Baa asks him if he won a lottery that he doesn’t need the pieces of jewellery. Vanraj asks if their marriage is getting cancelled. Bapuji asks them why they want to know the reason as he will arrange money however he wants and leaves. Baa gets shocked.

Vanraj awaits Yuvraj and Kavya and him not to be so happy until the deal is closed. Anuj and Anupama sit and talk to each other. Samar tells Pakhi that Anupama sacrificed a lot for them, so she shouldn’t be so rude to her. Yuvraj comes home and sees Anuj and Anupama together and mocks Toshu by saying his mother is marrying again. Toshu gets angry and they both start arguing and Toshu starts hitting Yuvraj. Anuj and Anupama stop their fight. Toshu tells because of Anupama everyone mocks the family.

